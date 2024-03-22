American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,590 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.45 and its 200 day moving average is $296.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

