American Century Companies Inc. Buys 96,364 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.90% of Sylvamo worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.3 %

SLVM stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.