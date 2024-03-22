American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Inter Parfums worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $808,485. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $140.30 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.