American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

SUI stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

