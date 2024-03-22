American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.