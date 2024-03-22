American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of KB Financial Group worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

