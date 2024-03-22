American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Raymond James worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

RJF opened at $126.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

