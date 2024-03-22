American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,652 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.