American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.