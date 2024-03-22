American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Dorian LPG worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.