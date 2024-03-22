American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.46 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Mattel worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 16,991.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,227 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,491,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,820,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

