American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.95 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vipshop worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,843,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

