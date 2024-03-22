American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of VIZIO worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.