American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,724 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Grocery Outlet worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,992.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,588 shares of company stock worth $12,911,077. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

