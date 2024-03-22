American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.61 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of TopBuild worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 126.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,409 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $439.13 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $441.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

