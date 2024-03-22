American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

