American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,804 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of Pan American Silver worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

