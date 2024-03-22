American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of WaFd worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of WaFd by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

