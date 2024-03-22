American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of Green Brick Partners worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,971.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

