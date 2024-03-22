American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,332 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

