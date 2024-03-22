American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 17,522 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Mercury Systems worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

