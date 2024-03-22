American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 91,508 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.10% of Marten Transport worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.41 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.