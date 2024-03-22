American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of EnLink Midstream worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.46%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

