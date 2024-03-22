American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HLX stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 2.49. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

