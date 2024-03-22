American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,691 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Orion worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:OEC opened at $23.54 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

