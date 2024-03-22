American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $190.36 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

