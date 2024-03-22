American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.48% of Arvinas worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

