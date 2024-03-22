American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,475.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,000.13 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,118.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,432.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,662.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

