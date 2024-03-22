American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Schneider National worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,615,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335,004 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

