American Century Companies Inc. Sells 54,103 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 311,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.