American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,028 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genmab A/S worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
