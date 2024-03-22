American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 48.24% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDSI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 624.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the last quarter.

SDSI stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

