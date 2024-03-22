American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

AEP opened at $83.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.