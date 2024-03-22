American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Shares Up 7.9%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 15,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

