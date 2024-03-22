American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Shares Up 7.9%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 15,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
American Oncology Network Stock Up 7.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Oncology Network
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
About American Oncology Network
American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Oncology Network
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.