Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.50. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 176,724 shares changing hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.31 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.166033 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.