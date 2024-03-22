Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.50. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 176,724 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.31 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.166033 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

