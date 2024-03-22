Analysts Offer Predictions for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

SAIC opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.