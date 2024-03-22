Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.27.

AAPL opened at $171.37 on Thursday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,461,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,657,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

