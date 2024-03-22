Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,227.80

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,227.80 ($28.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,403 ($30.59). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,398 ($30.53), with a volume of 465,355 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.87) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABF
Associated British Foods Stock Up 3.0 %
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.