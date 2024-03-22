Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,227.80

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,227.80 ($28.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,403 ($30.59). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,398 ($30.53), with a volume of 465,355 shares traded.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.87) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABF

Associated British Foods Stock Up 3.0 %

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,285.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,227.80. The company has a market cap of £18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,789.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.