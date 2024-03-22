Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading Down 3%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 2,997,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,979,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 510,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 18.10% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

