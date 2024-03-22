B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,283,496 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of B2Gold worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 159.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.51 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

