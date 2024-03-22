Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 167,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 554,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

