Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

