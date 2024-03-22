Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 757 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

