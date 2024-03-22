Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

