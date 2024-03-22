Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -633.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

