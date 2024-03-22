Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.63 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $219.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

