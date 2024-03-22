Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

