Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

