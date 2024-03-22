Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) Stock Price Down 7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.78. 2,526,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,333,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Bit Brother Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the retail and distribution of specialty tea products in China. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries, such as fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

