BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,397 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
